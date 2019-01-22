 MP invites residents to Brexit debate

RESIDENTS of Fareham are being invited to attend a question and answer session with local MP, Suella Braverman, to discuss the current Brexit situation.

The event will enable local residents to hear an update on Brexit and give audience members the opportunity to pose questions directly to Suella, who was formerly a Minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union until she resigned in November over the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Q&A session is the third of its kind in Fareham hosted by Mrs Braverman and comes after a turbulent few weeks in Westminster where MPs voted overwhelmingly to reject the Withdrawal Agreement,

Suella Braverman said: ‘Brexit is the defining political issue of our time, so it’s right that Fareham residents have the opportunity to discuss any area of our withdrawal from the EU with their MP.’

The event is taking place from 6-8pm on Friday, February 1 at Holy Trinity Church on West Street in Fareham.