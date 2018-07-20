MP Penny Mordaunt visits Nigeria to see how aid will turn into trade 

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP and international development secretary
Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP and international development secretary
BRITAIN is helping countries move away from aid and into trade, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has insisted.

The international development secretary made the comments during a trip to Nigeria to see the final drop-off of UK medical supplies to a health centre.

Speaking from the site in Kaduna state, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘We’ve been working with the state to enable them to collect taxes so they can become self-sufficient and provide health and education for their local population...We want them here and across Nigeria to be prosperous and be a strong trading partner for the UK in the future, that’s where we are going, moving people from aid to trade ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.’​