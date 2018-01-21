MP quizzes minister on Carillion fallout

TORY ministers have been pressed on whether other government suppliers could be hit by fallout from the Carillion liquidation.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan questioned Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden about the impact of the firm’s collapse.

In a written question, he asked whether any services provided by the other 29 strategic suppliers to government are ‘similarly exposed’ following the news.

Mr Dowden said: ‘At this time we do not believe that any of our major suppliers are in a comparable position to Carillion,’ adding the ‘financial health’ of strategic suppliers is being constantly monitored.