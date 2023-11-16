News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Neighbours' concerns over house extension in Hayling Island

Neighbours in Hayling Island have hit out against plans to extend a house that will “seriously impinge on their enjoyment of their home”.
By Toby Paine
Published 16th Nov 2023, 21:50 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 21:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee will make a decision over plans for a large redevelopment of a home on Bembridge Drive, Eastoke. The proposed works include the construction of a new second floor, balconies, a three-storey front extension, and first and second-floor extensions together with a new double garage.

Seven residents have written letters of objection to the project, the main concerns being that it would “dominate” Eastoke Corner, overlook neighbouring homes and be an “eyesore”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a written deputation, Hayling East councillor Leah Turner said: “The house with the extensions would provide a mass/overbearing site visible to both residents and tourists.

Most Popular
CGI''s of the proposed works on 2 Bembridge DriveCGI''s of the proposed works on 2 Bembridge Drive
CGI''s of the proposed works on 2 Bembridge Drive

“Whilst being aware that ‘one cannot purchase a view’, the added floor will block the view from the flats opposite. This seems very unfair to the existing residents, some of whom have complained when seeing the application submitted.

“One resident’s desire to drastically increase the size of their property should not be allowed to ruin the pleasure that other residents get from their homes.”

The proposed dwelling extends by 2.5m to 17.9m on the first floor, with rear balconies projecting an additional 2.3m. On the second floor, the depth would increase by 1.5m to 14.7m, and the rear balcony extends by 1m to 4.6m. The overall depth increases to 19.3m, a further 2.5m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applicant Nick Ferguson said: “I have lived at 2 Bembridge Drive for the last 52 years, for 50 years my adjoining property was a three-bedroom bungalow but today it is a six-bedroom, 3 storeys big roofed house.

“Over the years it has been extended some 8/9m out to the North and a balcony extending by 2.5m to the South.”

The application has been recommended for approval by planning officers subject to five conditions. The planning committee will meet on Thursday, November 23.

Related topics:NeighboursHayling IslandHavant Borough Council