Neighbours in Hayling Island have hit out against plans to extend a house that will “seriously impinge on their enjoyment of their home”.

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee will make a decision over plans for a large redevelopment of a home on Bembridge Drive, Eastoke. The proposed works include the construction of a new second floor, balconies, a three-storey front extension, and first and second-floor extensions together with a new double garage.

Seven residents have written letters of objection to the project, the main concerns being that it would “dominate” Eastoke Corner, overlook neighbouring homes and be an “eyesore”.

In a written deputation, Hayling East councillor Leah Turner said: “The house with the extensions would provide a mass/overbearing site visible to both residents and tourists.

CGI''s of the proposed works on 2 Bembridge Drive

“Whilst being aware that ‘one cannot purchase a view’, the added floor will block the view from the flats opposite. This seems very unfair to the existing residents, some of whom have complained when seeing the application submitted.

“One resident’s desire to drastically increase the size of their property should not be allowed to ruin the pleasure that other residents get from their homes.”

The proposed dwelling extends by 2.5m to 17.9m on the first floor, with rear balconies projecting an additional 2.3m. On the second floor, the depth would increase by 1.5m to 14.7m, and the rear balcony extends by 1m to 4.6m. The overall depth increases to 19.3m, a further 2.5m.

Applicant Nick Ferguson said: “I have lived at 2 Bembridge Drive for the last 52 years, for 50 years my adjoining property was a three-bedroom bungalow but today it is a six-bedroom, 3 storeys big roofed house.

“Over the years it has been extended some 8/9m out to the North and a balcony extending by 2.5m to the South.”