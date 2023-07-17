Councillors agreed to finance a new allotment site near Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent. The facility would provide plots, an open space, associated access, security and water provision. The cost of the scheme, which amounts to £56,587, would be financed from the council’s section 106 fund – otherwise known as developer contributions.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said: “I’m really pleased that we’re able to fund more allotment spaces in the borough. Demand for allotments has increased recently, with 102 people now waiting for a plot in Lee.

“This project is designed to help meet that demand while we work on ways of providing more access to allotments.”

Allotments like this could be heading to Lee-on-the-Solent

Council documents state the council ‘recognises the importance allotments play in health, social interaction and providing access to local food production’.

They add: “The demand for allotments in the Borough has increased. The latest vacancy rates information for allotments shows 82 residents were on the waiting list for allotments in the Lee-on-the-Solent area.

“The current waiting list for a plot at Lee was 102, as of the 31st May 2023.’If all the allotment plots are tenanted, the council is expected to generate £2,340 per year.”

