Portsmouth City Council has invited suppliers to put forward their proposals for outdoor play activities for the greenery next to the lake where the existing offering of trampolines and inflatables continue to be popular with families and children alike. These ‘pop up’ activities run alongside the a play park, splash park, pedalos, a model village, mini-golf and cafes also on offer.

The contract for this service will be a concession, and the selected provider will pay the council around £550 per month. The contract award date is set for March 4, with the service beginning on March 29 with the initial contract period being one year, with an option to extend for two more years.

Canoe Lake has a long history, dating back to 1886, with evergreen oaks planted as far back as 1910. A major attraction is the availability of pedal boats for hire. The lake is also known as a swan nursery, being a chosen site for mute swans in the Solent with hundreds of swans gathering there during the winter months for safety and comfort.

Pictured is: Canoe Lake Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-44)