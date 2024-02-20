New activities could be on offer at Canoe Lake as Portsmouth City Council invite new tenders
Portsmouth City Council has invited suppliers to put forward their proposals for outdoor play activities for the greenery next to the lake where the existing offering of trampolines and inflatables continue to be popular with families and children alike. These ‘pop up’ activities run alongside the a play park, splash park, pedalos, a model village, mini-golf and cafes also on offer.
The contract for this service will be a concession, and the selected provider will pay the council around £550 per month. The contract award date is set for March 4, with the service beginning on March 29 with the initial contract period being one year, with an option to extend for two more years.
Canoe Lake has a long history, dating back to 1886, with evergreen oaks planted as far back as 1910. A major attraction is the availability of pedal boats for hire. The lake is also known as a swan nursery, being a chosen site for mute swans in the Solent with hundreds of swans gathering there during the winter months for safety and comfort.
Originally called the Minnow Pond, Canoe Lake was formed from part of the Great Morass, a large marshland area northeast of Southsea Castle. The majority of the Great Morass was drained during the early 19th century. Built with the labour of unemployed men from poor areas, Canoe Lake was inaugurated on June 17, 1886, by Mayor A.S. Blake. While initially meant for model yacht sailing, the lake quickly became a centre for canoeing and boating activities.