New advisor joins Portsmouth City Council to improve city's public transport

Keith Willcox has joined as transport advisor to assist rolling out high profile transport schemes within the city, including the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

He joins PCC on a part time basis, bringing a wealth of transport industry knowledge and experience following a 40-year career in both the public and private sectors of the transport industry.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the city council, which is growing a team of experts and centre of excellence to deliver a pioneering programme of transport improvements which are designed to create better connected, more reliable, faster, and greener transport services for Portsmouth.

Keith Willcox joins Portsmouth City Council

The BSIP programme has been made possible by a £48m investment from the Department of Transport (DfT). Portsmouth received the second-largest funding award outside of a combined authority and was one of only 31 councils to receive a portion of the BSIP funding.

Several key projects have already been delivered under its banner, including the launch of a high-profile bus passenger charter, which guarantees higher standards of service of bus users.

This programme is part of the ambitious portfolio of the department, who are also delivering a £28m Zero Emission Bus Regional Area scheme, bringing 62 electric buses to the region, and carrying out the £26m South East Hampshire Rapid Transit (SEHRT) project, an investment in local transport infrastructure aiming to improve public and sustainable transport connectivity throughout Portsmouth and across the county.

Assistant Director for Transport at Portsmouth City Council Felicity Tidbury said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Keith to the team. We are going to benefit hugely from Keith's insight and expertise. Portsmouth is becoming known as a place where innovative transport schemes are delivered, to ensure long term economic sustainable growth of the city and connectivity.’

Mr Willcox added: ‘I am delighted to be joining Portsmouth City Council at this important and exciting time. It's a challenge to respond to people's changing needs and travel habits, but this is a great opportunity to work on creating better, greener, and more reliable transport for Portsmouth.’