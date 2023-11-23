A new scheme to turbocharge and make Leigh Park a more ‘vibrant’ place to visit has been given the go-ahead, with grants being offered to businesses looking to set up shop in the area.

Leigh Park has a shop vacancy rate of 14 per cent and Havant Borough Council said it is looking to attract a diverse offering of independent retailers to regenerate the area for residents. It also wants to welcome any businesses wishing to set up or expand in the Greywell Shopping Centre.

Havant borough councillors agreed to allocate £170,000 for a capital grant scheme to regenerate the area. Echoing a similar policy used in Waterlooville, the proposal aims to encourage local entrepreneurs to “set up businesses in the borough that create jobs and bring ‘vibrancy back to the key shopping area within Leigh Park’.

Cllr Alex Rennie said: “We’ll try to make sure that we’re delivering shop units that are going to be of interest. That can have a real impact, a lot more care and attention in people wanting to visit and actually enjoying that space.”A council meeting heard there is excitement and support from residents and councillors over this regeneration with the Leigh Park Vacant shop scheme, with the Conservative council’s deputy leader saying high streets need to change with the times.

Councillor Gwen Robinson said: “As far as I’m concerned, there is still a huge need for that social space, but I think the high street is changing in what we know, and what we’ve all grown up with to what we’re doing now. I think what we’re doing as an authority in order to try and give it a little bit of a boost is something that we can all be incredibly proud of.

“Yes, people do shop online, but people still want to come out of the house, they still want to see people, they still want to get fresh air, they want to maybe meet and have a coffee, they want to just get a few bits and pieces.”

After approving the plans, the council is offering to advise and support applicants to apply for the grants.

