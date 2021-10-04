Helen Hill-Paul, left, and Carly Roberts who are support workers at the Portsmouth Rough Sleeping Hub in Elm Grove, which opened this month Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The Portsmouth Rough Sleeping Hub has been built in one of three former student accommodation blocks bought by Portsmouth City Council in March.

Funded through a £4.6m government grant, the centre will provide a range of advice and support services as well as food, showers and a postal address.

Councillor Darren Sanders, the council's cabinet member for housing, said the hub's opening was 'an exciting step'.

"Time and again, people sleeping rough have told us that what they really need is support, not just a place to live,' he said. 'This new hub will provide life-changing help for those that want it, helping them to take the vital next steps into more permanent accommodation.'

The centre at Kingsway House will be run by the Society of St James.

Trevor Pickup, its chief executive, said the facility would 'build on' the support the charity already offers.