Fareham residents are being given the chance to have their say on the future of the town centre thanks to a consultation which is being launched to find out their views.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following on from the purchase of Fareham Shopping Centre and adjoining properties in September, Fareham Borough Council is launching a period of engagement between now and next summer to understand what local people, residents, businesses and visitors would like to see and then afterwards share early ideas and plans. The council has said a key early priority will be to understand what people like about the town centre, what they would change and what other uses could be incorporated other than retail, including new homes, more office space and a better night time offering.

This will begin with an initial listening exercise with public drop-in sessions taking place on Saturday, December 2 between 11am and 3pm in Delme Square (by Costa Coffee / Next) in Fareham Shopping Centre and on the same day and times at the café area in Fareham Leisure Centre. There will also be a third drop in session on Monday, December 4 between 9.30am and midday at the Monday Market in Fareham Town Centre. An online feedback form is also available at https://bit.ly/3Te0oNR and feedback ‘drop off’ points are in the Library and Civic Offices where printed forms will be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Shopping Centre which was bought by the council earlier this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings from this and other engagement activities in the spring will then be used to inform a regeneration strategy and masterplan in later next year.

Councillor Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “This is a pivotal moment in Fareham’s progress, and we want local people and all our visitors to continue to feel proud of what it has to offer. Town centre regeneration is one of our key and by taking ownership of the shopping centre we have the opportunity to think about how we can enhance its appeal and create a vibrant, thriving place.

“This is a very important journey in our Town’s future and we want to hear from our community so that everyone is invested in the process. We are keen to understand the needs and aspirations of Fareham’s residents, businesses, shoppers and visitors alike. Fareham Town Centre already has a lot to offer and now is the time for us to build on all that is positive and make Fareham the best it can be.

“The way people shop and what they use town centres for is changing. While Fareham Town Centre has a range of services and shops, there is also an increasing number of vacancies, particularly in the shopping centre itself. The layout of the shopping centre does not provide easy routes between Fareham Live (opening in 2024), the library, the health centre, Council offices and the shopping and entertainment offered in West Street and into Market Quay beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad