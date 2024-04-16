Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans for the new garage in Castle Street have been given the green light by Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee and the existing buildings can now be torn down and the site cleared of junk. The applicant and co-owner Jake Lawrence will then build a detached garage workshop and MOT centre, 13 metres wide, 20 metres long and 6.6 metres high, with parking. He said Alcotts Yard is industrial and he needed a modern, insulated workshop.

Plans submitted to the council, which officers said should be refused as the building would be overbearing and intrusive to nearby buildings and against the local plan, showed the new building will be made from concrete blockwork with light grey metal cladding and roofing.

Committee chair Councillor Nick Walker (Con, Portchester West) said he knew the yard long before the Lawrences occupied it and serviced his fleet of vans there. Before the committee voted to approve plans, he said: “It has become an eyesore that the future residents of Assheton Court will be looking down on. There will be windows and balconies on the four-story building.”

Alcotts Yard

He said that the industrial space is full of junk and rubbish because the buildings are so out of date and this new industrial garage will clean up and tidy the space. He said the borough plan supports local businesses to let them grow and didn’t understand why the officers hadn’t supported the scheme.

He said: “It is an industrial building in an industrial site that replaces a series of worn-out buildings that have been worn out for 50 years.”

Councillor Sue Walker (Con, Portchester West) said the industrial appearance is poor and the site would benefit from being cleared. There are no objections from any statutory bodies including environmental health or residents. The new four-storey Assheton Court is being built opposite and would also benefit from looking at an industrial area as opposed to what is there now.

Once completed, the redevelopment of Assheton Court will provide 60 sheltered housing flats for the over 55s, with significant improvement in terms of facilities, accessibility, quality of build and layout.

Alan Honer, who lives next to the site, supported the plans because of the increase in CCTV cameras to help tackle crime. He added: “This appears to be an excellent improvement of the surrounding area which supports the growth of a local business and, at the same time, creates a more aesthetic, clean and safe environment for the immediate residents. As the closest resident to the proposed development, I see nothing but benefits.”

Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury) said the business had existed for some years and the council supports the growth of local businesses and wider opportunities and this proposal will serve the residents of Portchester very well.