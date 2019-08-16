New homes plan for former church and youth club site in Cosham

A FORMER community hall in Portsmouth could be demolished to make way for six family homes.

If plans are approved houses will replace the disused Moat Club building in Salisbury Road, Cosham, which was once used as a youth club and Plymouth Brethren church.

The former church and youth club in Salisbury Road, Cosham, that could be demolished to make way for six new homes. Picture: Fiona Callingham

The development of three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom houses will also include 12 car parking spaces and cycle storage in the gardens.

For first-time developer Steve Knight the site provided an opportunity for 'much-needed' homes. He said: 'There's a lack of housing in Portsmouth. I want to be able to provide homes for families where they can actually have space to grow up.

SEE ALSO: Why shellfish could allow housebuilding to resume in Portsmouth

'I grew up in a home where there was a garden. But a lot of new homes have gardens like postage stamps.'

He also believed the regeneration of the land could reduce anti-social behaviour in the area. 'I have spoken to neighbours and there have been a lot of kids breaking into the site and causing trouble since the previous owners moved out,' he said.

One resident of nearby Knowsley Crescent said she had not seen any trouble on the site but was concerned about the impact on parking. Penny Parvin, 71, said: 'I have heard the kids there from my house but they're just doing what kids do. They need things to do around here but all the youth clubs have gone.

'I don't think I will be objecting to the homes but I do think consideration should be given to the neighbours, they should be respected. I am concerned about parking - even if there are spaces provided there will be more traffic coming through with visitors.

'But it is better to have houses there than a block of flats I think.'

Former Cosham resident Carol Clark, 59, from Drayton agreed: 'I used to love the Moat Club, everybody used to go there,' she said

'But it probably is better that it's used for housing than nothing. We do need to give the kids somewhere to go again.'

The building has not been used as a youth club since 2006.

A decision on the proposals will be made either by a council officer Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee.