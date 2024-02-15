New-look £200,000 play park to be created in Hayling Island with multi-use games area

The new-look play area will replace the aging one currently in use

The park will be built at Eastoke Corner and work will start at the end of February in preparation for its unveiling in the summer. A £200,000 funding pot from Havant Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy will pay for the replacement of existing aging play equipment with a new fenced play area, multi-use games area, and an exercise zone.

The park will have three distinctive areas suitable for children, teens and adults. A outdoor exercise zone will be installed and will feature a large accessible multi user strength training, adjustable hydraulic strength training units, plyometric equipment and a floor exercise area.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet lead for Housing and Communities, said: "The plans for this new play, game and exercise area on the seafront are really exciting and will offer people of all ages some new and fun experiences. Play areas really do contribute to the quality of life of our children and residents.

"Being active and spending time outdoors is so important for our mental and physical wellbeing. By investing in a diverse range of amenities to allow people to do that in ways they enjoy across the borough is a priority for the council. I look forward to work starting on this project and seeing the facilities being used in the summer."