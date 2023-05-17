News you can trust since 1877
New political balance at Fareham Borough Council following the resignation of Sarah Pankhurst

Fareham Borough Council has a new political balance following the resignation of Councillor Sarah Pankhurst from the Conservative Party.

By Toby Paine
Published 17th May 2023, 22:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 22:31 BST

Cllr Pankhurst has given notice that she is no longer a member of the Conservative group – she will instead serve as an independent councillor representing the Titchfield Common ward.

She previously stated her decision was due to the actions of the Conservative government stating she is ‘unable to justify knocking on doors’ and defend them.

She added: ‘I have tried to allow time for the economy to settle and to give Sunak and Hunt a chance to stop the rot but our local government structure is being starved financially and services are stretched to their limits.’

In response, the Fareham Conservative Association called on her to resign and trigger a by-election ‘to find out if her residents agree with her decision’.

‘The Fareham Conservatives will have a hard-working and local candidate ready to contest any by-election so that Titchfield once again gets the representation it voted for.’

ALSO READ:

The political balance of Fareham Borough Council is now:

  • Conservative – 24
  • Liberal Democrat – 4
  • Independent Councillors – 3
