Cllr Pankhurst has given notice that she is no longer a member of the Conservative group – she will instead serve as an independent councillor representing the Titchfield Common ward.

She previously stated her decision was due to the actions of the Conservative government stating she is ‘unable to justify knocking on doors’ and defend them.

She added: ‘I have tried to allow time for the economy to settle and to give Sunak and Hunt a chance to stop the rot but our local government structure is being starved financially and services are stretched to their limits.’

Sarah Pankhurst

In response, the Fareham Conservative Association called on her to resign and trigger a by-election ‘to find out if her residents agree with her decision’.

‘The Fareham Conservatives will have a hard-working and local candidate ready to contest any by-election so that Titchfield once again gets the representation it voted for.’

The political balance of Fareham Borough Council is now: