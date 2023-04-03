Planning permission was granted for the bus connection between Unicorn Road and Cascades Approach last year in a bid to speed up journey times in the north of the city centre by allowing buses and taxis to avoid Marketway.

But Portsmouth City Council has now submitted revised plans which it said would be safer for pedestrians and reduce the risk of the road being blocked near the Bishop Crispian Way roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the changes be approved, the southern end of the proposed southbound bus lane would be removed, the cycleway surface would be made green and the pedestrian crossing at the Cascades delivery access road would be moved to reduce its length.

Fears have been expressed that cars may block the roundabout at Bishop Crispian Way

The project comes under the Transforming Cities Fund-funded South East Hampshire Rapid Transit scheme with the aim of allowing buses quicker access to and from the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it hoped work would be completed by this summer.

‘Removal of the southbound bus lane was requested by council officers to potentially avoid cars stopping on the tiger crossing,’ a letter submitted with the application says. ‘This change will create both general traffic lanes allowing better positioning before the roundabout approach.’

It added that the other proposed changes would make the area safer for pedestrians while the use of green for the cycleway would match other routes across the city.

The council’s cabinet member for transport, councillor Lynne Stagg, welcomed the project, saying it would encourage more people to use public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s another important step in making it easier and more appealing for people to travel by bus, bicycle or by foot,’ she said. By making it simpler and easier for people to travel this way instead of by private vehicles, we’ll also make the air we breathe cleaner in the city centre.’

Support for the work has also been given by First Bus which said allowing buses to avoid Marketway, particularly at busier times of the day, would be more convenient.

The revised plans will be considered by the council’s planning department in the coming weeks.