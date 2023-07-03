News you can trust since 1877
New Portsmouth car clubs could result in 20 vehicles removed from the city's roads for each scheme

As many as 20 cars could be taken off Portsmouth's roads for each car club vehicle introduced, the city council's cabinet member for transport has said.
By Josh Wright
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who is set to sign-off on an initial 10-car roll-out at the launch of the new Enterprise scheme, said he would be ‘overjoyed’ if the figure was reached in the city but even a smaller impact would be welcomed.

‘If you offer people lots of ways to get around the city without needing their own car then they will take those up,’ he said. ‘Everyone knows how busy our roads are and something like this can make a positive difference.

‘We are not the first place to have done this and we can see how successful it’s been and we want that success here too.’

Traffic building up on the M275 and Mile End Road, Portsmouth Pix Barbara GoldsTraffic building up on the M275 and Mile End Road, Portsmouth Pix Barbara Golds
The car share scheme is due to launch in August after years of discussions with Enterprise and other potential providers. The mobile phone-based system will allow people to take out a £60-a-year membership after which the vehicles can be used for £6.70 an hour. Initial plans were for 12-on-street bays to be created in the south of the city for these cars with a further two vehicles available at Lakeside business park.

However, after a consultation this has been scaled back to eight bays plus the two at Lakeside. The proposed Francis Avenue, Kimberley Road and High Street bays have been put on hold because ‘other bay locations having better geographical spread’ while objections over the loss of a residential parking space have seen plans for Kent Road shelved.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson will be asked to defer decisions on these four sites at his decision-making meeting on Friday (July 7) while approving spaces in Talbot Road, Devonshire Square, Festing Road, Craneswater Park, Clarence Road, Victoria Road South, Kings Road and Cottage Grove.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he hoped numbers would increase in the coming years. A report published ahead of the meeting sites a report by the shared transport charity CoMoUK estimates each car club vehicle replaces 20 privately-owned cars.

