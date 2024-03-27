Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council has approved three objectives and eight policies to improve parking for a “greener, healthier and better-connected future” after consulting more than 2,000 residents last year. Parking has become a major issue in Portsmouth due to the rapid growth in vehicle ownership, rising by some 17,000 between 2011 and 2021, the council said.

Each strategy objective has several associated policies, the first aims to encourage economic regeneration through “effective” parking management. The second aims to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors through “flexible and clear parking systems”. Thirdly, to reduce parking demand and carbon emissions by making sustainable travel “an attractive choice for all”.

One policy is to expand the Portsmouth Park and Ride on junction one of the M275 into a transport hub offering shared bikes, rental e-scooters, car club cars, bus services and connections to improved walking and cycle routes. It also points towards the development of a National Parking Platform, which will allow drivers, parking operators and service providers to share parking information – which the council said would lead to better journey planning and less circulating traffic.

The report also said alternative ways of travelling should be more attractive by prioritising road space for active travel, such as walking and cycling, and public transport. The public was consulted for six weeks between September and October last year – this attracted responses from 2,086 residents. Some 68 per cent agreed with the objectives whilst 12 per cent disagreed.

The most contentious policy related to a potential workplace parking levy for workers who don’t live in the city. Some 19 per cent disagreed with the proposal, speculating the damage it could do to business and the city’s reputation to visitors.

Some 12 per cent of respondents disagreed with the council reviewing resident parking zones, which are areas where parking is controlled by the council. Some residents wished to get rid of the zones altogether, claiming they’re money-making schemes and that parking zones should be citywide. Some 16 per cent of residents disagreed with the use of e-bikes and scooters, stating they are too dangerous and should be banned.

