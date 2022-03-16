New strategy in place to ensure rough sleepers in Gosport are 'safe and well'

Gosport Borough Council's new homelessness strategy has been approved which sets out policies for tackling and preventing homelessness.

The strategy sets out four key priorities which were identified in the council's homelessness review.

These priorities include reducing the current levels of homelessness, preventing homelessness through early intervention and ensuring suitable accommodation and services to support people who are homeless or threatened with homelessness.

Councillor Jamie Hutchinson, member of the housing board said: ‘The strategy is in line with the government's homeless policy - we’re all very supportive of the new document.

‘I think the housing department is doing a very good job, they’ve done particularly well during Covid with the homeless - they went above and beyond.’

Since 2018 the annual number of homelessness assessments undertaken by Gosport Borough Council has reduced by 21 per cent.

However, despite an overall reduction of assessments, single male applicants are the only demographic to increase each year.

Katherine Gladders, regional director of homeless charity Two Saints, said: ‘Covid-19 had a significant impact on the number of single households and families who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

‘The government’s ‘Everyone In’ initiative was a welcome solution where people experiencing homelessness were provided with self-contained accommodation to enable them to stay safe and well.

‘The removal of the eviction ban and the reduction in the Universal Credit uplift alongside continued increases to cost of living may contribute to an increase going forwards.

‘However, local authorities continue to ensure that people receive the support they need to find and maintain accommodation and Two Saints will continue to support local authorities with this work.

‘Working through Covid-19 has been a challenging time for Two Saints, however, we have worked closely with local authority partners and continued to provide accommodation and support services across Hampshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight, whilst ensuring our clients and staff remain safe and well.

‘Continuing to deliver services over the past two years has shown our ability to respond in an unprecedented crisis and we will continue to be resilient and ensure our clients receive the support they need to rebuild their lives for a brighter future.’

