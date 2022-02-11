New University of Portsmouth building in Victoria Park is given go-ahead

Councillors unanimously approved the scheme in December, subject to the agreement of a series of conditions, including construction plans to avoid damaging trees in the neighbouring park.

And earlier this week the city council published its decision notice for the application, granting full permission for the project to go ahead.

The new University of Portsmouth building proposed new academic building Picture: FCBS

The 12-storey building will be built on the former Victoria swimming pool site and house the university's business, law and humanities departments with new teaching spaces and lecture theatres.

The plans also included a 'destination' restaurant and roof terrace.

Permission was granted despite opposition to the scheme, led by Friends of Victoria Park which claimed it would lead to harm the city 'could not afford', by increasing shadow cover over the park.

These concerns were echoed by city council parks and landscape officers who said the building would ‘reduce the quality of tranquility and refuge’ of the south-western part of the park.

University vice-chancellor Graham Galbraith said the building would be 'a landmark' for the city and 'a symbol of the city's commitment to teaching and learning'.