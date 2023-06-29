BAE Systems, a large aerospace company which has strong ties with the Royal Navy, gave the contribution to Portsmouth City Council for a new adventure playground. The money is aimed at young people and will be used to build the educational space within Stamshaw adventure playground.

Portsmouth City Council leader, Steve Pitt, said he was deeply grateful to BAE Systems for its donation. He added: ‘In an ever-changing world, partnerships with our business community become even more important to help change happen. This new facility will bring enormous benefits to young people in Portsmouth and has the potential to transform lives.’

L-R: Marshada Chowdhury, Project and Partnership Lead in Play and Youth Service; Liz Rivano, Play Development Site Leader; Scott Jamieson, Managing Director of BAE Systems Maritime Services; Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council; Jane Lamer, Head of Economic Development and Skills; and Jay Bhart, Strategic Development Director, BAE Systems Maritime Services. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

The new youth facility is currently being planned, with construction expected to start in early 2024. Scott Jamieson, managing director of maritime services at BAE Systems, said the ‘much needed’ facility will bring many positives to the community.

He added: ‘Engaging with our young people is so important and this new facility will offer them a safe place to go, someone to talk to, as well as guidance on education and career opportunities.’

The adventure park’s new facilities will be aimed at people aged between 14 and 24. It will not only be offering day service to the public, but additionally night services.

Activities during the day are available to those who are currently not in education, employment or training. This includes educational services, as well as advice and support from careers advisers.

L-R: Scott Jamieson, Managing Director of BAE Systems Maritime Services and Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council with responsibility for economic development. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Night services will include a youth club offering a range of activities. Jane Lamer, PCC’s head of economic development and skills, said the investment is a ‘very exciting prospect’ which will provide opportunities for young people to develop their confidence and boost their skills.

The new changes to the playground will be a helpful addition to the six free adventure playgrounds across Portsmouth which offer facilities including splash pools, arts and crafts and wood workshops. All of these are staffed by play workers who are there to support families.