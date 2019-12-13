News Comment: Congratulations to the victorious MPs in and around Portsmouth - but now it is time to see some action

The people have spoken. And they have spoken very clearly.

On Thursday night the Conservatives recorded their biggest election win since the days of Margaret Thatcher. Labour saw their worst performance since 1935. It was a night which saw staunch Labour seats turning blue for the first time in generations and the majorities in our local Tory-held seats rising.

Clockwise from top left, Conservatives Alan Mak in Havant, Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North, Gosport's Caroline Dinenage, Suella Braverman in Fareham, the Meon Valley's Flick Drummond and Labour Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan

Although the mantra was monotonous, this was a clear vote to end years of dither and division and finally get Brexit done.

So today we call on our six Tory MPs who are back in Government to deliver. And not just on Brexit. Getting a good deal done is crucial for the future of our nation and our economy and there is still a long road ahead.

But it's more than that. It's also about bringing the focus of parliament back on to a long-neglected domestic agenda. We have heard much on the campaign trail about more money for our overstretched health service and police force. We have been promised a fix to the crisis in adult social care, a cut in emissions by 2050 to virtually zero and an extra 250,000 childcare places. Even £2bn to fill in the potholes. It’s time to turn the soundbites in to substance.

With such a resounding majority it is also vital that the opposition parties do what they can do to ensure that a powerful Prime Minister and his Government is kept in check. And so we look to Stephen Morgan, who bucked the trend of his party’s disastrous night to not only hold on to Portsmouth South but to increase his majority, to play his part in this process.

And across the political spectrum we have a simple message to all of our MPs. It’s time to call a halt to the vitriol, lies, half-truths, fake news and general deceit we have had to endure during this political crisis and bring us back a democracy we deserve.

So today we offer our congratulations to Suella Braverman, Caroline Dinenage, Flick Drummond, Damian Hinds, Alan Mak, Stephen Morgan and Penny Mordaunt.

Many of our readers in Fareham, Gosport, Meon Valley, East Hampshire, Havant and Portsmouth South and North have put their trust in you.

Do not let them down.