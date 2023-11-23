The multi-storey facility in Osborne Road is set to be replaced by a surface-level carpark in a project costing £2.5m to replace the aging facility and provide sufficient parking for the town centre and the Fareham Live which is currently under construction.

The new car park was expected to be operational in Spring 2024, due to most of the work occurring during the winter months, however the multi-storey remains open at this time with no date yet confirmed for its closure. The News understands that Neilcott Construction Limited has been awarded the contract to carry out the works and the final details are now being put in place before a closure date is announced.