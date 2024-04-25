Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2017, an application was submitted to Hampshire County Council to register land at Victoria Square as a town or village green. The Diocese of Portsmouth owns the land and the application aimed to convert the land into a space where local people can rightfully play sports or games and have picnics.

The application, submitted by the Lee Residents Association (LRA), sought to register the land on the basis that it had been used by a significant number of locals for lawful sports and pastimes for at least 20 years. It has now been withdrawn after the diocese said it had no plans to develop the open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The association said that re-registering ‘The Green’ on Victoria Square, Lee-on-the-Solent, as a village green was intended “to protect an established ‘as of right’ use and allow that use to continue unbroken”. A spokesperson for the association said: “The Lee Residents Association’s unequivocal aim when making the application was to maintain the remaining open space for the enjoyment of the community.

The Diocese of Portsmouth owns the land at Victoria Square

“In making such application the sole purpose was to protect in law the status of this well-known and well-used community asset. The original application was supported by an 855-signature petition against the overdevelopment of the former vicarage grounds.”

The county council advertised the application in December 2023. Following the advertisement of the application, the diocese sent a statement of objection to the council laying out “a number of grounds, citing relevant case law, on which the application should be refused”, the county council report said.

As normal procedure, at the end of the consultation period, the diocese’s objections were forwarded to the Lee Residents Association. After considering the objection, the association told the council in March 2024 that “it would be content to withdraw its application if the diocese could confirm that it had no intention of developing the application land”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter the Diocese of Portsmouth has confirmed it had “no plans to develop the open space”. The letter said: “The church recognised the importance of this space to the parish and wider community.” After the confirmation was received, the association withdrew its application.