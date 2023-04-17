One in 25 living alone and over 65 in Portsmouth has no central heating

Only Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria on 5.4 per cent (262 people) and Gwynedd in north-west Wales on 4.6 per cent (262 people) came ahead of Portsmouth on 4.5 per cent (498 people), in the table of local authorities in England Wales with one-person households aged 65 and over in this position.

Overall, more than 66,000 over-65s across the two nations are likely to be living alone without central heating, according to analysis of census 2021 data by the PA news agency. Only 11 local authority areas recorded more than four per cent – or one in 25 – of people aged 65 and over living alone with no central heating. Having no central heating is one of the household characteristics used as an indicator of deprivation.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at older people’s charity Age UK said: ‘Having limited money in later life really impacts day-to-day living, exacerbating feelings of loneliness and disconnection from society. These figures are of tremendous concern, as older people lacking central heating often find it very difficult to stay warm during the winter months with potentially serious consequences for their health and wellbeing.

‘Living alone can make this situation worse as it means that one person’s income has to stretch further to cover the fixed costs of heating a home, and it can, in some cases, lead to social isolation, which can have additional negative consequences.’

Ms Abrahams called on the government to ‘make sure that it is prepared for next winter’. She added: ‘Expanding central heating access and providing suitable alternatives to keep older people warm will be absolutely key.’

Labour’s shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: ‘These figures are deeply concerning. No person in Britain should have to live in a cold home, and it is a disgrace that this is happening under Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives. Labour would launch a national Warm Homes Plan to upgrade every home that needs it, so that every family can have the warmth they need and cheaper energy bills.’