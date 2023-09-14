Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company applied in June to change the front of Brunel House and install bollards and equipment to pave the way for it to move into the building. Three planning applications were approved earlier this week although council planners refused permission for the front of the building to be reclad saying there were “no public benefits” to changing the appearance of the building which falls with in the conservation area.

A heritage statement submitted on behalf of One Stop said the shop would not have a negative effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order to occupy the ground floor areas of the building and for it to support the local community through the provision of a functional convenience store, the installation of refrigerators, freezers, etc are essential to ensure longevity of produce and foods within the store,’ it said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground floor of Brunel House in The Hard, Portsmouth has been proposed for a new One Stop store. Photo: One Stop

“The proposals will have no detrimental effects on the conservation area of Gunwharf nor any of the listed buildings nearby.”

Despite refusing the panels, the council has approved all the other measures it said were necessary for the shop. Should it open, it will be the chain’s fourth store in the city.

Brunel House was controversially converted into flats beginning in 2019 under planning rules that allowed the work to take place without a full planning application being needed. Concerns were raised that this allowed many of the ‘rabbit hutch’ flats to be just half the size of minimum space standards set by the government. Work to convert the building into 153 studio flats was completed last year after being delayed by the pandemic.