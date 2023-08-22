The 2021 census. Photo: PA

The social grade is an overall score of households with a 'reference person' aged between 16 and 64 derived from 2021 census data. It calculates a grade based on household income, economic activity, qualifications, the type and tenure of the household, and many other socio-economic factors.

There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows 29,249 of 168,465 applicable households (17.4%) in Portsmouth were ranked in the highest band – where the household reference person was in a higher or intermediate occupation. This was well below the average across England and Wales of 23.3%.

It stood in stark contrast to neighbouring Fareham where 25,172 of 83,364 applicable households (30.2%) were ranked in the highest band.

Gosport had just 10,543 of 62,502 applicable households (16.9%), and Havant 18,230 of 91,303 applicable households (20%).

The overall figures also showed significant regional inequality. The North East had the lowest proportion of highest-graded households at 18.3% – still above Portsmouth and Gosport, while London had the most at 28.4%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think tank the Social Market Foundation said given the disparity in economies between London and the South East and the rest of the country, the figures will be unsurprising "to the politicians that have staked their reputations on promises to 'level up' less prosperous parts of the country".

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is "absolutely committed to spreading opportunities and improving public services".

A spokesperson said: "A major part of 'Levelling Up' is about boosting pay and productivity, especially in places where they are lagging.

"It is not one size fits all – as every corner of the UK has unique challenges and opportunities – nor does it mean dampening down the success of more prosperous areas.