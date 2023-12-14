A spokesperson for the council mentioned that, although the facility is scheduled to open in January 2024, an exact opening date cannot be disclosed at this time. “The complex consists of two 3G football pitches (one full size and one super-size) with a variety of pitch options for all formats of grassroots football. The pavilion, which is open to the wider local community, includes four changing rooms, two officials’ rooms, meeting rooms, a café, social space, outdoor seating, and a ‘Changing Places’ WC for people limited in their mobility who may need additional equipment or space for carers.”

The new facility will boast four nine-a-side, six seven-a-side and 12 five-a-side pitches along with the two larger pitches. It was recently reported that Hampshire FA will operate the facility after the council reached an agreement running until July 2039. Hampshire FA runs comparable facilities throughout the county, such as the Front Lawn Community Hub in Havant, Stoneham Football Complex in Eastleigh, and Winklebury Football Complex in Basingstoke. The construction of the multi-million-pound facility commenced earlier this year. Funding was allocated to the city council to address the AGP shortage as identified in the 2018 Playing Pitch Strategy.