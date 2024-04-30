Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work is ongoing to create better sea defences in Southsea

The last of the works continue to be carried out which means the stretch between the Blue Reef and the Pyramids is set to open next month - just in time for the city’s D-Day commemorations.

This includes the area in front of Southsea Castle where the anticipated ‘Theatre of the Sea’ has been created, with almost all of the 141 stepped units in place. There will also be four slopes for beach access, including one which is a double unit for the lifeguards to use.

The area in front of the bandstand field and the walkways connecting the area will also be open, with the bandstand itself also having been given a revamp. New planting and boulders are also in place to create more interest in the area.

Boulders and planting in front of the bandstand field

A spokesperson for Southsea Coastal School has confirmed that May is still pencilled in for completion, although the exact date is still to be confirmed. This is so that the area is open ahead of the city’s D-Day Commemorations in Southsea which are due to take place on June 5.

Work has already begin on the next phase of the project from Speakers’ Corner to South Parade Pier, with further works in the pipeline for the area towards Eastney as well as Old Portsmouth and the section from Blue Reef to Clarence Pier.