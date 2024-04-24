Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans are being urged to use public transport, however officials have confirmed that the park and ride scheme will only run on its usual route to The Hard with no additional service to Southsea - something which is usually in place for the summer holidays.

It comes after Pompey confirmed the arrangements of their League One title celebrations which will be taking place from 1pm until 4pm on Southsea Common this Sunday (April 28) - urging fans to walk or use public transport. It will be a double cause for a party with Pompey Women joining the festivities, after their National League Southern Premier Division success.

Pompey fans will be celebrating again on Southsea Common this weekend

Portsmouth City Council has said that fans who live outside the city are still able to use the park and ride scheme with its destination only a short distance away from Southsea itself.

In a statement it said: “The park and ride is operating its normal regular service from the Park and Ride just off the M275 through the city centre to the Hard Interchange. People can travel from the Hard Interchange to the common by walking, bus, rental e-scooter or rental bike.

“A quick way to plan your onward journey and to rent an escooter or bike is to download the Breeze app. For more information on the park and ride operating times please visit Park and Ride Portsmouth ~ the easy way into Portsmouth by car.”