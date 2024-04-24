Portsmouth park and ride scheme will not run to Southsea for Pompey's League One celebrations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fans are being urged to use public transport, however officials have confirmed that the park and ride scheme will only run on its usual route to The Hard with no additional service to Southsea - something which is usually in place for the summer holidays.
It comes after Pompey confirmed the arrangements of their League One title celebrations which will be taking place from 1pm until 4pm on Southsea Common this Sunday (April 28) - urging fans to walk or use public transport. It will be a double cause for a party with Pompey Women joining the festivities, after their National League Southern Premier Division success.
Portsmouth City Council has said that fans who live outside the city are still able to use the park and ride scheme with its destination only a short distance away from Southsea itself.
In a statement it said: “The park and ride is operating its normal regular service from the Park and Ride just off the M275 through the city centre to the Hard Interchange. People can travel from the Hard Interchange to the common by walking, bus, rental e-scooter or rental bike.
“A quick way to plan your onward journey and to rent an escooter or bike is to download the Breeze app. For more information on the park and ride operating times please visit Park and Ride Portsmouth ~ the easy way into Portsmouth by car.”
As previously reported by The News the organisation of the football club’s event has been supported by Portsmouth City Council. Fans are advised there will be no parade and that BBQs will not be permitted. Food will be available to purchase on the day, while an unreserved accessible platform is being erected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.