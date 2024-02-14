Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A report prepared for Havant Borough Council’s overview and scrutiny committee (February 12) said the cost of living crisis has led to a significant increase in the number of residents presenting as homeless and has become one of the council’s biggest cost pressures for the current financial year. The council documents also said the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have reduced available funding from the government to support it, driving up inflation and the cost of goods. Among other national issues, it also cited increasing numbers of asylum seekers.

In a bid to raise more cash, plans have been put forward to increase car parking charges up by 6.7 per cent – meaning the Meridian Car Park in Havant will go up by 10p to £1.30 per hour. A three-month season ticket for Waterlooville, Emsworth, Leigh Park, Hayling Island and Elmleigh Road car parks, currently £172.80, will rise by £11.60 to £184.40. Retained business rates are rising by 6.7 per cent, and fees and charges are going up by 6.7 per cent. The council tax premium of 100 per cent will be added to all homes which are unoccupied (second homes) but substantially finished from April 1 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking charges are set to increase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To balance the books, the council tax precept for the authority is proposed to increase by 2.99 per cent, the maximum allowed without a referendum. It means that taxpayers in a band D home will see a £6.76 annual rise for the borough council element, taking the new charge to £232.82. In total, a household’s council tax bill is made up of charges to Hampshire County Council, the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Authority and Havant Borough Council.

In the papers, finance chiefs said that if council tax is not raised, it would mean cuts to services worth £300,000. Documents said: “Salary increase and general inflation are both exceeding the available funding at a time when demand-led pressures, such as temporary accommodation and homelessness are also on the rise.” There will also be fewer staff employed by the council to help save money.

Councillor Neil Bowdell (Con, Cowplain), cabinet lead of finance, said an example of the culling of jobs is where there might be a team of four and someone leaves. In that scenario, the other three people would be trained so the fourth person would not need to be replaced. In scrutinising the budget, Councillor Diane Patrick (Con, Stakes) asked about the number and cost to the council of consultants, experts, and advisors to feasibility studies the council carried out.