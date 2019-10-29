Parliament confirms general election will take place in December

A GENERAL election will be held in the United Kingdom on December 12, it has been confirmed.

The UK public will go to the polls at the end of the year after the House of Commons voted in favour of an election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: PA Wire

Earlier today, the SNP and Liberal Democrats pledged their support for a general election, before Labour also publicly agreed to an election before lunchtime.

Politicians from all parties have said in the past that a new parliament is the key to breaking the ongoing Brexit deadlock.

READ MORE: Portsmouth councillors divided on Brexit but agree that parliament is in 'disarray'

An amendment was put forward by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for the date forward to December 9, but this was voted down 315-295.

More to follow.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.