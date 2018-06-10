MP celebrates charity efforts

A CITY MP joined an international maritime charity to mark its 200 years of supporting seafarers and their families.

Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt, attended the reception celebrating the work of the Sailors’ Society at the House of Parliament on Wednesday, June 6.

Ms Mordaunt, the secretary of state for international development, said: ‘Ninety per cent of everything we use on a daily basis comes by sea, and the seafarers who transport it often face tough conditions and make great personal sacrifices.’

‘It was great to hear about the care and support Sailors’ Society has provided to seafarers in need over the past 200 years, such as working to help seafarers look after their mental health during the long contracts at sea and supporting their families back at home in times of crisis.’

Guests at the event heard also from Kim Spooner, whose aunt and uncle lost their lives in the Herald of Free Enterprise disaster in 1987.

Kim talked about her family’s experience and the support they have received from Sailors’ Society over the years.

Sailors’ Society was founded in March, 1818, to minister to the needs of destitute seafarers returning home from the Napoleonic Wars.

The charity now works in 30 countries around the world.