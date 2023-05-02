News you can trust since 1877
Pictures show progress taking shape on new pavilion at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham

The framework is quite literally taking shape for a new pavilion in a Portsmouth park.

By David George
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

As previously reported in The News, planning permission for the hub at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham was granted last year and includes the new pavilion with a café, as well as several artificial pitches.

The groundwork began in March, and now the internal structure for the new pavilion appears to have been built.

The new pavilion at King George Playing fields has started to go up. Picture: Keith Woodland (300421-10)The new pavilion at King George Playing fields has started to go up. Picture: Keith Woodland (300421-10)
Earlier this year, Portsmouth City Council said it was cancelling the traditional fireworks event on the playing field in its current form because the new artificial pitches will mean there is no longer space to accommodate them. This has forced the display to be either moved elsewhere or reduced in scale.

It is expected that the larger event will be replaced with two smaller events – one in the south of the city and one in the north.

The new pavilion at King George Playing fields has started to go up. Picture: Keith Woodland (300421-13)The new pavilion at King George Playing fields has started to go up. Picture: Keith Woodland (300421-13)
