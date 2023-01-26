Foreman Homes has submitted a reserved matters application for 225 homes on land south of Romsey Avenue in Portchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee originally refused the plans on January 16 2020 due to environmental impacts and the loss of high-value agricultural land. More than 300 people objected to the scheme.

The plan for Romsey Avenue in Portchester

The developers subsequently appealed to planning inspector Lesley Coffey who allowed the application on January 28 last year.

Now that the principle of development has been established, councillors will only be able to scrutinise ‘reserved matters’ including the appearance, layout and scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal would deliver a mixed-development that offers shared ownership and affordable rented homes.

The estate would also see a public open space and a bird conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state that the design has been developed to ‘bring a strong, high-quality development to the site’.

‘Our aspiration for this site is to produce a development appropriate for Portchester that has a real sense of place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Through the refinement and completion of this development, new and existing residents alike will benefit from charming streets and access to new green spaces.

‘Pedestrians and cyclists have been given priority across the site, with slow vehicular speeds, considerable planting, and well-considered surface materials all working together to enhance the public realm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Overall, we believe that this development will make a positive contribution to the local area.’

So far the revised planning application has sparked eight letters from local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Marshall of Kilmiston Drive said he’s ‘strongly’ against the application.

He said: ‘Currently, the local infrastructure is already too stretched. Local GPs and dentists aren’t taking new patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Schools and nurseries are full. Utilities are struggling with demand. To add on top of all that with 225 more families which would likely be around 600/700 more people, is madness.

‘The loss of green space is also unacceptable considering the government’s net zero 2050 target. Adding more road traffic to an already congested and poor road network will lead to more congestion and pollution.’

Advertisement Hide Ad