Plan to build new homes in Whiteley is slammed by worried residents

Foreman Homes LTD has proposed building the new 2.2-hectare development south of Rookery Avenue, adjacent to the M27. Fareham Borough Council will decide on granting permission at Wednesday's planning committee.

The site will see a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses with the provision of 12 affordable housing units and public open space.

An artist's impression of what the new housing estate in Whiteley could look like.

The applicant has insisted the development will complement the local character and responds ‘positively ‘ to the adjoining landscape, and added that utilising two new site access will create ‘permeable movement’ patterns.

But Deepak Chandra – who has been living on Caspian Close, directly north of the development, for the last 30 years – has concerns about traffic safety.

‘The traffic during the rush hour is now almost bumper to bumper on the Botley Road.

‘Joining the Botley Road is very difficult at the best of times and highly dangerous at rush hour times.

‘I and members of my household strongly object to this new proposed development on the grounds of dangerously high levels of traffic at the Rookery Avenue and Botley Road junction.’

Directly east to the site is Gull Coppice, a Site of Importance for Natural Conservation (SINC) and ancient woodland.

G Barlett from Shetland Rise said that removing further woodland would impact local wildlife, which is ‘constantly’ being displaced.

‘I still see deer in the wooded area this site is proposing to destroy. The remaining woodland (the only green space left this side of the ward) acts as a natural noise and air pollution barrier from the M27 motorway and the removal of any of it will increase ambient noise for the current residents and ultimately increase air pollution for the kids living here.’

Officers have recommended approval with 27 conditions including comprehensive ecological mitigation schemes and encouraging cycling as an alternative means of transport.

