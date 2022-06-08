During the pandemic work was started on the east wing of the Royal Beach Hotel based on 2010 planning permission allowing the creation of 40 flats but was stopped after it was deemed to be unfeasible.

This was due to post-Grenfell building regulation changes to staircase positioning and the discovery that internal walls were structural.

The scaled-back scheme for 29 flats was put forward in March last year and has now been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

'It is concluded that the proposed change of use is acceptable and would be in accordance with the relevant policies of the Portsmouth Plan and the objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework,' a report published ahead of Wednesday’s planning committee meeting says.

This is despite eight of the flats not meeting floorspace standards required under council policy.

A financial contribution towards the construction of 20 affordable homes as part of the Casey’s Bar development that has already been made would be transferred to the new scheme should it be approved, making it policy compliant.

A statement submitted with the application said the revised scheme would also provide more spacious living conditions for would-be residents.

‘The principle change to this application is that fewer apartments are proposed to be built,’ it said. ‘The staircase situation has been solved by reducing the length of the corridors resulting from the reduction in flat numbers.'

A mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom flats are proposed and no parking is included, with the report saying this ‘car-free’ nature was acceptable because of cycle storage and availability of public transport in the area.

But this prompted opposition, with 10 letters of objection submitted. Two have since been withdrawn.

Mansion Court resident Alexandra Williams said: ‘As parking has always been difficult within the grounds for hotel visitors; with the addition of further need it can only be exacerbated, with the likely outcome of pushing more vehicles to search local roads for availability.

‘The strain on parking is heightened during holidays and busy periods.’