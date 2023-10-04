Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foreman Homes Limited has submitted a reserved matters application to Fareham Borough Council for the site just south of Romsey Avenue giving more detail about the development. It was granted approval for its outline plan from government planning inspectors in January of the prior year, giving permission in principle for the scheme.

The original plans were at first rejected by Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee due to non-compliance with national and local planning policies – they also faced 494 letters of objection from 308 residents. The proposed site, covering 12.55 hectares of agricultural land currently used for arable farming. It is west of an existing public open space associated with another development of 120 homes, which was granted approval on appeal in 2016. The development would include one and two-bedroom flats, as well as two, three, and four-bedroom houses. Some 58 homes would be available for affordable rent, with an additional 32 as shared ownership properties.

Since January 12 of this year, the council has received 38 objections, primarily concerned with local ecology, highway issues, residential amenity, and design impacts.

Foreman Home's sitemap for the proposed 225 homes

Local resident Mike Townson said: “Just because the Planning Inspectorate decision went in favour of development must not mean that this is a tick box process. The developers must be challenged to ensure that any development is in the best interests of the Borough and its residents.

“With one of the lowest house sales per population in the UK and an inflation, recession and cost of living crisis Fareham should not be in any rush to face track such inadequate schemes as this one.”

Another resident Ann Jones added: “I am so disappointed that the majority of our previous concerns have been ignored by the developer. It appears that profit supersedes all environmental issues.

“The developer has not considered the impact on the existing residents such as building noise, dust and pollution which are so harmful at such a close proximity.

“The proposed housing is far too close to our properties, with their garden length only around a third of ours. Another wildlife area separating the new development from ours with pre-grown trees would certainly help.”