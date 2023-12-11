Plans for 30 new homes in a village north of Waterlooville have cleared their first hurdle – despite planners being warned they’re setting an “extremely dangerous” precedent.

Outline planning permission for the new homes in Lovedean was approved, despite councillors’ concerns about sustainability, increase in traffic congestion, and impact on the rural character. This gives permission in principle for 30 homes to be built there, but the only detailed element of the plans up for debate by East Hampshire District Council (EDHC) on Thursday, December 7, was for the access via New Road, with the proposed houses at the rear of 191-211 Lovedean Lane.

Planning permission had previously been turned down twice at the site in 2014 and 2017 – but it was the third time lucky for developers Southcott Homes. This application was approved based on ‘tilted-balance’ meaning there is not enough land available for development. EHDC currently does not have a five-year housing land supply so has to fall back on approving plans based on the national planning policy framework. In deputation against the proposal, Steve Anderson, representing the objectors, said the approval of this application would set an ‘extremely dangerous’ precedent across the whole district which EHDC would have difficulty opposing in future applications.

According to council documents, the highways officer had no objections and found that this kind of development was acceptable. It said: “The inspector considered that although New Road is on a slope and accommodates some street parking, it is of a reasonable width for a no-through road and that the difficulties caused by lack of turning head on New Road would not be exacerbated by the development which would provide ample space for vehicles to manoeuvre, enter and leave the site in a forward gear.”

An artist's impression of the new homes

Councillor Charles Louisson asked about the differences in the applications since 2014 when it was dismissed, and was told it was partly because fewer houses were now proposed. In 2014, 38 homes were proposed, with case officer Ishita Sheth pointing out that overlooking and privacy were the concerns at the time and those have now been addressed.

The council’s planning committee were told the proposal for single storey or one and half storey properties was put forward as an ‘informative’ on the application to the developer because this is only an outline plan. During the debate, Councillor John Smart said he saw no economic, social or environmental objective in the plans. Councillors raised concerns about sustainability and global warming and climate change is now being on the agenda since the last refused application six years ago.