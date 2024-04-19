Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council’s Gibson Centre redevelopment plans to regenerate the site of the former Horatia and Leamington towers in Southsea have been criticised by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB).

The ICB, which manages services, warned that the 319 new homes, which could result in 746 new residents, would impact four nearby GP surgeries and accident and emergency services.

“Analysis indicates that the patient capacity infrastructure that is affected by these two developments is already at 151 per cent of their capacity and these developments will add to already overstretched GP surgeries, affecting the optimal care existing patients and new patients will receive.

CGI of the proposed block C courtyard

“Having no or limited access to primary care will have a knock-on effect on secondary healthcare, in particular on A&E services, as those people who cannot access their primary care usually will present themselves at the A&E. It is expected that [the ICB] will require an expansion and reconfiguration of one or more of these surgeries to future-proof primary care against new housing developments.

“The development directly affects the ability to provide the health service required to those who live in the development and the community at large. Without securing such contributions, the ICB would be unable to support the proposals and would object to the application because of the direct and adverse impact that the development will have on the delivery of primary health care.”

The ICB has asked for a £611 contribution per dwelling, which amounts to £194,909.

When asked why the application has surpassed the target date for a decision, a council spokesperson said: “The Gibson Centre development is part of the wider redevelopment of the former Horatia House and Leamington House sites and major applications often take a few months to determine due to the amount of documentation, consultation, and representations, some of which require further information.