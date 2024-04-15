Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outline planning permission to build 62 homes on land west of Lockswood Road, Warsash, had already been granted outline planning permission but councillors needed to approve access. At a recent Fareham Borough Council planning committee meeting, councillors did raise concerns about a shortage of school places, bus lanes taking over roads, the quality of the houses and the loss of trees.

The 3.19 hectares site to be developed by Foreman Homes lies to the west of Lockswood Road and to the north of Greenaway Lane and will see houses built in what is known as the Warsash Cluster. Warsash Cluster will have around 750 houses once finished, with some sites currently being built, some being considered by planners and work due to start on others. Vehicular access to the site was approved by Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee from Lockswood Road while drawings showed the position of the proposed 62 homes. Public rights of way will be enhanced by pedestrian routes linking housing sites within the cluster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Michael Ford (Con, Warsash) was concerned about retaining green areas which was ‘key’ but accepted there needed to be access to the site. He stressed the need to keep as much of the ‘green barrier’ – the trees – as possible, behind which the new houses would be hidden from Lockswood Road.

Revised site plan for 62 Homes off Lockswood Road, Warsash

Cllr Ford, while voting in favour of the plans, said he held reservations as to the quality of the new homes. He said to Fareham planning officer Peter Kneen: “I’m sure in your discussion with Foreman Homes if they want any direction, you will point them in the direction of Bargate Homes rather than Taylor Wimpey (both building at Warash) in the development of the site there.”

Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) was concerned Lockswood Road, Warash, which runs into his ward, would be taken up with bus lanes. He said: “While the council are encouraging residents to move towards sustainable methods of transport. Along with a lot of Conservative councillors here, we are not in favour of local roadways being taken up with bus lanes.”

He asked for reassurances from planning officers that there was nothing ’hidden’ in the report that might result in Lockswood Road’s layout changing in favour of bus lanes. The planning officer confirmed there was no planned bus lane but the existing bus routes would be retained and residents encouraged to walk and cycle.Councillor Sue Walker (Con, Portchester West) was concerned about how local schools will cope with higher pupil numbers, including Henry Cort Community College. She said enough money was needed through developer contributions to help to pay for it. According to council documents, Glenn Parkinson, strategic development officer for children’s services at the county council, said the full contribution needs to be £327,106.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad