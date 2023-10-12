Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, submitted by Bargate and Vivid Homes, was approved by Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, October 11. The outline plans were approved on appeal by the planning inspectorate in July 2021 after the council failed to make a decision about them on time. The application was revisited by councillors, who were asked to approve reserved matters including the layout, appearance, and scale. This housing estate will offer a mix of flats and houses, ranging from one to four bedrooms. All properties will be available for affordable rent or shared ownership, managed by the housing association Vivid Homes.

Discussing the plans, councillor Connie Hockley said she is ‘very pleased’ the site will provide affordable homes.

Newgate Lane homes

“But I have to say we’re back to little boxes again, the design is okay I can’t pick holes in it it’s just ordinary, there’s nothing outstanding about it,” she added.

“We lost the appeal so we are where we are and I think there has been an attempt to have more greenspace in there. I like that they’re going to be extra trees and I like that people are going to have roofs over their heads.”

Councillor Michael Ford acknowledged the thirty letters of objection submitted by local residents and Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who raised concerns about the development being ‘dangerous’ and posing a threat to local green spaces.

He said: “Just looking at the number of representations we’ve had including from the MP of Gosport who actually said ‘I accept the principle has been accepted for building here yet I object to the principle of building on here’.

“Most of the representations that we’ve received sadly are against the principle and we’re past that now.

“The one thing that did reassure me is that if these are a similar build to Rivercross at Warsash – they are pleasant properties.”