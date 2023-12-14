Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 1,500 residents signed a petition against the demolition of the former city records office on Museum Road to make way for new council homes – in a campaign which was backed by Stephen Fry. Instead they wanted to see it turned into a Sherlock Holmes Museum to 'properly' display a renowned Conan Doyle collection owned by the city - known as the Lancelyn Green collection. But visitor attraction experts commissioned to assess the plans have ruled it is not suitable as it is too small and is in the wrong location.Consultants from Faithful+Gould also found it would cost £2m for remedial works as the building is in a poor condition, £2.5m to convert into a museum, or £331,000 to demolish.

This prompted a hunt for a different home – with the old Debenhams in Southsea and the city centre on the list of potential sites which were considered. And now questions remain over the future use of the Edwardian record office building, with museum campaigners still unhappy that the site has been ruled out for a museum by council officials.

The records office from above. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

During a recent council meeting, Portsmouth City Council leader Councillor Steve Pitt addressed concerns over the future of a building after Cllr John Smith asked the leader to update councillors. In response, Cllr Pitt reminded members about “damning” independent reports, published in 2021, which demonstrate why the building is unsuitable for use as a museum.

“The condition survey report on the building is absolutely damning in terms of the value for money that could be secured for the public purse in investing in that site,” he said. “It is not, in any way, shape or form, according to professional consultants, suitable for a Conan Doyle exhibition.” Pitt stated that a development option paper will likely be presented before summer 2024. The administration has requested the council’s housing team to assess an “older persons’ scheme”.

Smith then asked the leader why the building was transferred to the council’s housing portfolio in 2015, adding “I assume it was to maintain the building.” In response, Pitt said: “You presume wrong, Cllr Smith”.

Reacting to the meeting, Alvin Edyvane, who started the petition said: “This is simple, PCC want this demolished and they will do whatever they can to ensure that they get their own way. This is not a housing building, this is just so that they can further justify it being turned into housing. I’m trying to get the council to stop and at least consider the options before they decide to go ahead and do what they want.

The records office in Museum Road, Old Portsmouth, that could be demolished to make way for new homes. Picture: Alvin Edyvane. And Stephen Fry (left)

