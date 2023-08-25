The Supreme Suite submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council at the end of July to operate from three of the units on the ground floor of Southdown View in London Road.

It said the space would be used to host a licensed, members-only club with the application seeking a certificate of lawful development for this. The company had been close to agreeing a 20-year lease with the building’s owner – Vivid. But on Wednesday, August 23, the application was withdrawn.

The reasons for this have not been made public but it follows the objection letter signed by 48 people living in the 56-flat block who said this use was not appropriate.

Southdown View in Hilsea. Credit: Google

“lf these units were to be made into one, it would not only cause more disruption and noise through building works, but will also reduce what are already limited resources available in the area that could be, and should have been for community use, as per the original proposed plans,” the letter said.

“The initial proposed development for this unit was for a health centre, with unit 3 as a shared community facility, but neither plan ever materialised, and neither did the following proposed developments: a cycle shop, and estate agents.

“We request that any development of these units be kept for proposals that benefit the whole community of Hilsea and not for a limited ‘members only’ or similar commercialised venues of its kind.”

Concerns were also raised about the impact a snooker club would have on the building’s parking provision and the effect the inclusion of an alcohol-selling business could have on people’s living conditions.