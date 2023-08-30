Plans for 'affordable' flats in Gosport set to be decided by councillors

Gosport Borough Council’s planning committee will determine plans next week for five one-bedroom flats, extending along the Forton Road and Alma Street frontages. The proposed building is designed in an ‘L’ shape the plot could accommodate the five units while providing parking and amenity space. The intention is to offer these units at the more affordable end of the housing market, aiming to address the growing demand for accessible housing options.

The application has received four letters of objection from members of the public, mainly from residents who live on Forton or Alma Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident Shane Cripps said: ‘This building doesn’t even fit in with its surroundings and would look like an eyesore. There was no check on what nature was living there before it was flattened, I think that is an example of the inconsiderate nature of the people involved in trying to build on this now wasteland that was a haven for the animals that had set up there.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flats will extend along the Forton Road and Alma Street frontages

Neil Page of Alma Road added: “Although on-site parking looks like it is included in the plans, there is a high possibility that the residents of the new dwellings will also use on-street parking.

“There is currently not enough parking availability for the number of houses in Alma Street and Reeds Place, any new properties will exacerbate this shortage of parking space.”

Dale Fletcher of Camden Street wrote in support of the application, stating the plans ‘seem to be an enhancement on the existing site use, and will provide much needed new housing in Gosport’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the prospect of a development at the old Bingo Hall, and the old ‘Solent Brick’ site at each end of the road respectively, this will add value to neighbouring commercial and residential properties.”