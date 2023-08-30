News you can trust since 1877
Plans for 'affordable' flats in Gosport set to be decided by councillors

A decision is set to be made over plans for a block of five ‘affordable’ flats located opposite the closed Lidl supermarket on Forton Road.
By Toby Paine
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST

Gosport Borough Council’s planning committee will determine plans next week for five one-bedroom flats, extending along the Forton Road and Alma Street frontages. The proposed building is designed in an ‘L’ shape the plot could accommodate the five units while providing parking and amenity space. The intention is to offer these units at the more affordable end of the housing market, aiming to address the growing demand for accessible housing options.

The application has received four letters of objection from members of the public, mainly from residents who live on Forton or Alma Road.

Local resident Shane Cripps said: ‘This building doesn’t even fit in with its surroundings and would look like an eyesore. There was no check on what nature was living there before it was flattened, I think that is an example of the inconsiderate nature of the people involved in trying to build on this now wasteland that was a haven for the animals that had set up there.

The flats will extend along the Forton Road and Alma Street frontages
The flats will extend along the Forton Road and Alma Street frontages
Neil Page of Alma Road added: “Although on-site parking looks like it is included in the plans, there is a high possibility that the residents of the new dwellings will also use on-street parking.

“There is currently not enough parking availability for the number of houses in Alma Street and Reeds Place, any new properties will exacerbate this shortage of parking space.”

Dale Fletcher of Camden Street wrote in support of the application, stating the plans ‘seem to be an enhancement on the existing site use, and will provide much needed new housing in Gosport’.

“With the prospect of a development at the old Bingo Hall, and the old ‘Solent Brick’ site at each end of the road respectively, this will add value to neighbouring commercial and residential properties.”

Planning officers have recommended approving the plans subject to 14 conditions. Residents can view and comment on the application here.

