167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Plans for Daedalus waterfront redevelopment, Gosport, launched which could create 262 new homes and apartments

Gosport councillors will determine plans for a large-scale mixed redevelopment of Daedalus Waterfront in Lee-on-Solent.
By Toby Paine
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
A hybrid planning application has been submitted to Gosport Borough Council’s planning committee which will determine the plans on October 25.

The project is a joint venture between Homes England, MurrayTwohig Development, Orwell Real Estate and Patron Capital, led by Daedalus Development Company.

A design showing what the Daedalus Waterfront Redevelopment would look like.A design showing what the Daedalus Waterfront Redevelopment would look like.
The site comprises the waterfront area of the former HMS Daedalus in Lee-on-Solent which is largely derelict after the armed forces left in 1996.

The hybrid application proposes nearly 15,000 sq m of industrial and employment space, 132 homes, car parking and a public open space.

The outline application proposes up to 214 homes, 48 retirement/care apartments, a 17,500 sq m commercial area, a hotel, a museum, community-use floor spaces and public open spaces.

The application has received 22 letters of objection and 15 letters of support so far, David Lange of Meadow Grove, Eastleigh said he objects to the proposals on grounds of overdevelopment.

An artist's impression of the Daedalus waterfront development. Picture: Daedalus Waterfront CompanyAn artist's impression of the Daedalus waterfront development. Picture: Daedalus Waterfront Company
He added: “There is insufficient infrastructure to accommodate this major housing development. Public transport is inadequate. The local schools will be overcrowded. Can the nearest hospital cope with additional demand?

“The existing road network is inadequate to deal with the volume of traffic entering the ‘pocket’ of Lee on Solent. Congestion, increasing pollution, noise levels, and higher volumes of leisure traffic pouring into the area during the Summer seasons. Existing traffic volumes mixed with this development are unsustainable and contravene environmental policies.”

In contrast, Antony Bosustow of Stubbington Lane said: “I think this development will give the area a tremendous boost by bringing back to life the array of derelict buildings within the site. I fully support the plans.”

Lee-on-Solent resident Mary Beard added: “I support the development of the Daedalus waterfront site to prevent further deterioration & ruin of the general area. I am hopeful that the whole area will benefit from the upgrade, housing & business.”

The planning committee will also determine a listed building application to convert the Grade II listed former dining rooms and cookhouse into nine dwellings. If approved the “more recent” extensions of the building will be demolished and the historically significant elements will be retained.

