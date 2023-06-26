News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Plans for GP services at Portsmouth's John Pounds Centre have moved a step forward

Efforts to bring GP services back to the John Pounds Centre in Portsea for the first time since before the pandemic have moved a step forward.
By Josh Wright
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST

Repeated delays in bringing GP services back to the Queen Street base of the Island City Practice have prompted campaigns for work to be stepped up to end the ‘temporary’ removal of provision.

But speaking at a meeting of Portsmouth City Council’s health scrutiny committee last week, Jo York, the managing director of Health and Care Portsmouth, revealed a crucial agreement had been reached ahead of a lease being secured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We have now reached an agreement around rates between the district valuer and the council and we’re now just waiting for final confirmation from the practice,’ she said. ‘Once that has been done we can finally review the draft lease and then hopefully both parties will be in a position to sign.’

High hopes of GPs making a returnHigh hopes of GPs making a return
High hopes of GPs making a return
Most Popular

John Pounds Medical Centre ‘temporarily’ closed just before the pandemic after it merged with Lake Road Practice. Nursing services have since returned, but GP provision has yet to be restored.

ALSO READ: GP services look set to return to John Pounds Centre for first time since pandemic hit

The building’s lease has been the biggest hurdle with the council owning the building but leasing it to NHS Property Services which in turn has sub-leased it to the Island City Practice. The practice is seeking a direct lease with the council.

However, ending the current arrangement has been challenged because of concerns around the condition of the building and responsibility for its refurbishment. This includes the lift which has not worked ‘for some time,’ according to a council report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These efforts have also been hampered by the recent closure of North Harbour Medical Group which forced the project onto the backburner.

However, a value has now been agreed for the new lease.

‘Once the practice has agreed the draft lease can be finally reviewed and both parties will be in a position to sign,’ a committee report says, adding that a working group is now being set up to work out which NHS services are needed in Portsea.

This work is expected to be completed by the autumn, paving the way for the full reopening of a GP surgery from the building.

Related topics:Portsmouth