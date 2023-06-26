Repeated delays in bringing GP services back to the Queen Street base of the Island City Practice have prompted campaigns for work to be stepped up to end the ‘temporary’ removal of provision.

But speaking at a meeting of Portsmouth City Council’s health scrutiny committee last week, Jo York, the managing director of Health and Care Portsmouth, revealed a crucial agreement had been reached ahead of a lease being secured.

‘We have now reached an agreement around rates between the district valuer and the council and we’re now just waiting for final confirmation from the practice,’ she said. ‘Once that has been done we can finally review the draft lease and then hopefully both parties will be in a position to sign.’

High hopes of GPs making a return

John Pounds Medical Centre ‘temporarily’ closed just before the pandemic after it merged with Lake Road Practice. Nursing services have since returned, but GP provision has yet to be restored.

The building’s lease has been the biggest hurdle with the council owning the building but leasing it to NHS Property Services which in turn has sub-leased it to the Island City Practice. The practice is seeking a direct lease with the council.

However, ending the current arrangement has been challenged because of concerns around the condition of the building and responsibility for its refurbishment. This includes the lift which has not worked ‘for some time,’ according to a council report.

However, a value has now been agreed for the new lease.

‘Once the practice has agreed the draft lease can be finally reviewed and both parties will be in a position to sign,’ a committee report says, adding that a working group is now being set up to work out which NHS services are needed in Portsea.