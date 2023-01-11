Mercia Crematorium Developments Limited (MCD) is hosting a public information event today at the Lee-on-the-Solent Golf Club from 3-6pm.

The new facility is set to overtake the Portchester Crematorium due to an increasing population, death and cremation rates.

What the proposed new crematorium in Peel Common could look like. Picture: Mercia Crematorium Developments Limited

An MDC spokesperson said: ‘Whilst Portchester remains a highly respected facility, it is nearly 65 years old and incapable of expansion or alteration to continue to meet such increasing demands in future years.

‘Having searched for an appropriate site for the facility we are delighted to have secured six acres of land on the corner of Broom Way with Brune Lane just south of the Peel Common roundabout.

‘The site offers a pleasant, wooded backdrop, is available for development (subject to planning permission) and meets all the relevant siting criteria for new crematoria.

‘We will be presenting our initial designs to the public which will take the form of a drop-in event with members of our design team on hand to discuss the plans and answer any questions from local residents. Feedback forms will be provided and refreshments will be available.

‘The site plan constitutes our initial proposal for a low profile, sedum-roofed single chapel crematorium, sited in the south-east part of the site, and surrounded by both landscaped and natural grounds including a memorial garden and an area for the scattering of ashes.

‘Full plans have yet to be submitted to the planning authority, as we are keen to take on board the views and insights of the local community prior to submitting a full planning application to Fareham Borough Council.

‘We have received widespread support from the vast majority of funeral directors in the area to our plans, and now look forward to meeting the local community on Wednesday, and thereafter working together to provide a unique community facility to alleviate pressure on Portchester – which will remain operationally viable – and offer real choice and enhanced funeral services to the residents of Fareham and Gosport over future years.’