Plans for rapid bus network in and around Portsmouth among ideas for future of public transport - and your help is wanted

CITY residents can help shape the future of public transport in and around Portsmouth - which could include faster bus routes, greener vehicles and 'smart' junctions.

A new travel survey has been launched to help authorities put together a plan to boost travel time in the south east of Hampshire and attract potential funding from a government pot of more than £1bn.

Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire County Council and the Isle of Wight Council are working together on a network of bus-priority routes, known as the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit, as well as other transport improvement measures such as traffic lights that give priority to buses and improved bus stops.

Co-chairwoman of the rapid transport board and Portsmouth's traffic boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, said: 'Our plans are ambitious so it is absolutely imperative that the new rapid transit system meets the needs of the people who will use it.

'The way people travel in around Portsmouth is important to us. Their views will help make a difference and will inform our proposals so I encourage everyone to take part, however they travel around the city.'

Responses from the survey, which runs until October 13, will influence the strategic outline business case that will be submitted to the Department for Transport in order to get a portion of the billion-pound transforming cities fund.

Cllr Rob Humby, transport chief at Hampshire County Council, added: 'Good transport infrastructure is vital to the economic prosperity of any area, and capital investment to improve transport options for all those who commute every day into Portsmouth can have a huge and positive impact on quality of life.

'We’re really keen to hear from people about what they think of these proposals to improve public transport, air quality and congestion in the areas where they live and work.'

The bidding comes after Portsmouth and Gosport were awarded £4m from government from the first stage of the transforming cities fund, of which part of the cash was used to extend the existing Eclipse bus route into Gosport town.

To take the survey visit: bit.ly/SEHRT . The survey closes at 11:59pm on Sunday, October 13.