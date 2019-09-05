Plans go in for 66-bed care home at St James' Hospital grounds in Portsmouth

PEOPLE have praised plans for a new care home in the city 'as long as trees and wildlife are protected' and parking concerns are addressed.

Proposals for a 66-bed care home providing residential, nursing and dementia care in the ground of St James' Hospital in Milton have been submitted by a developer.

St James' Hospital site. Picture: Paul Jacobs

LNT Care Developments, which is set to build on the site of the former Forest Lodge care home in Locksway Road, said the scheme could bring 50-60 jobs.

Up to 300 homes could be built at the St James' site, which the city council had at one time hoped to buy. An application has not yet been submitted by The PJ Livesey Group, which won a bid to buy the site from the NHS.

The new care home, although in the grounds of the hospital, is set to be built by a separate developer - LNT Care Developments.

Milton councillor Ben Dowling said: 'On the whole it would be positive to see a health care use on the site and I think residents would also be happy to see a care home there as long as trees remain protected and the care home isn't obtrusive of the view of the trees and the land.

'Moving forward I know residents, councillors and members of the neighbourhood forum will want to see details.'

Resident and founder of campaign group Keep Milton Green, Kimberly Barrett, agreed. She said: 'Obviously a care home is ideal for what we want in the area. The grounds of the hospital were always meant to be used by patients.'

A total of 22 car parking spaces have been planned. Kimberly added: 'The only concern I have heard from the residents, who are happy with this as long as the wildlife and trees are protected, is the amount of car parking spaces proposed compared to how many are needed.

‘I heard that there could be up to 50 staff working there - and it's great they will provide jobs for local people - but if there are only 22 spaces that might not be enough.’

In a letter to nearby residents LNT Care Developments described their homes as 'purpose-built facilities compliant with modern standards and expectations.'

LNT Care Developments declined to comment further while the application is validated.