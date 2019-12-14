WORK could start to prevent an open space from turning into a bog when during the winter.

The land off Scratchface Lane in Bedhampton does not drain well and so Havant Borough Council is thinking about carrying out some work so it can be used during the wetter months.

The council is holding an exhibition at Bedhampton Methodist Church, Hulbert Road, Bedhampton on Monday from 4pm to 7pm with presentations at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm that will give residents a chance to learn more.

The four options for residents to vote on include installing drainage pipes, bringing soil onto the site to create new land shapes or better sports facilities, or to leave the open space as it is.

Andrew Biltcliffe, Havant Borough Council’s head of regeneration (south) said: “This land, owned by the council, is a very popular open space, used by people of all ages. Unfortunately, for many months of the year, the ground becomes very wet and boggy. We have identified an opportunity to fix this issue so that the open space becomes available to use all year round.

‘We encourage local residents to come along and hear the options that are available to us, and vote on their preferred choice.’

Any potential work would be expected to take up to nine months. The options would be subject to a planning application being approved and the works being funded.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​